India will soon become global hub of medical tourism: Mandaviya

India will soon become a global hub of medical tourism, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday, highlighting that the country is progressing towards a ''healthy future'' through investments in health infrastructure.

Mandaviya made the remarks after virtually inaugurating multiple health infrastructure projects -- three primary healthcare centres (PHCs), Dr Vikhe Patil Cancer Centre and Dr Vikhe Patil Nuclear Medicine Centre -- in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. ''India is progressing towards a healthy and prosperous future through investments in health infrastructure,'' he said.

Mandaviya also launched construction of the main building and staff quarters of the Ralegan Siddhi PHC, a health ministry statement said, adding the PHC complex will be built at a cost of Rs 7.02 crore. The health minister also launched construction of the main building and staff quarters of the PHC in Kharda, which will be built at a projected cost of Rs 5.60 crore and the main building of the PHC in Padhegaon to be built at a cost of over Rs 2.14 crore, the statement said.

The Nuclear Medicine Centre is equipped with facilities for comprehensive cancer care, including both diagnosis and treatment. The centre is the first of its kind in Ahmednagar district and will cater to the population of Ahmednagar, Beed, Nashik, Aurangabad, Solapur and peripheral areas of Pune districts, the statement said.

Speaking at the event, Mandaviya said that the country was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has linked health with development, as only a healthy citizenry can contribute towards national development, he added. ''The focus needs to be on wellness as well as treatment. We must look to ensure that our people do not fall sick in the first place. This is why our government has been focusing on Health and Wellness Centres,'' he said.

Mandaviya also noted how any policy should be forward looking. The government is not only building more medical facilities but also increasing the number of medical colleges and the number of MBBS seats, he said.

The health minister added that by the time the nation's youths graduate from medical colleges, the country will have been transformed into a hub of medical tourism, providing treatment to patients from all over the world. The cornerstone of India's world view has been to seek the welfare of all, said the minister. Speaking on the government's research policy, Mandaviya said that around three out of every 10 scientists and research scholars around the globe are Indians. He stated that the Centre's research policy is to encourage and support the talented youth who wish to pursue innovative research projects regardless of whether they are from a private institution or a public one. India aims to be leader in innovation and research, he said.

