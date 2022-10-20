Maha: CIDCO's 'ease of doing business' cell launched

State-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation's (CIDCO) 'Ease of Doing Business Cell' was inaugurated on Thursday, an official said.

He said the EODB Cell was launched by CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee and it had been set up under the guidance of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

''The Ease of Doing Business (EODB) portal will facilitate, streamline, digitize CIDCO's services to provide faster, transparent and efficient services to common citizens, investors, builders, and developers. It will add to the reputation of Navi Mumbai as an international city,'' Mukherjee said.

A Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) has also been set up in CIDCO Bhavan for the purpose of informing citizens about this portal, the official added.

