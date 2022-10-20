Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:09 IST
Mumbai: Major sites to be illuminated for Diwali between Oct 22-29
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to illuminate major public places, roads, traffic islands and some other sites in Mumbai between October 22 and 29 as part of Diwali celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

It said the initiative was decided due to the overwhelming response received when major sites in the metropolis were illuminated as part of celebrations connected to the 75th anniversary of Independence, he said.

BMC Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide reviewed the progress on the initiative during the day.

''Funds for these works have been classified as incidental expenditure to each ward office. Therefore, immediate action should be taken by calling for spot tenders,'' a BMC release said quoting Bhide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

