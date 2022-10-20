Left Menu

Maha: Woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur's Brahmapuri area

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 40-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Bramhapuri tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, an official said.

Rupa Ramchandra Mhaske was collecting grass for her cattle in the afternoon near Halda village when she was attacked by a tiger, he said.

''She died on the spot. Her body, which had been dragged for over 100 metres, was spotted by her mother-in-law. A forest team is at the site for further probe into the incident,'' he said.

