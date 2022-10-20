Delhi govt nod to DMRC for removal, transplantation of trees for metro corridor

The Delhi government has granted permission to the DMRC to remove and transplant 316 trees from Derawal Nagar here for the construction of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor.

The project will help connect west and central Delhi by linking Janakpuri West Station on the Magenta Line to RK Ashram Station on the Blue Line. ''A park was coming in the way of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor route at Derawal Nagar. The Delhi Metro Rai Corporation (DMRC) had sought clearance for transplantation of the trees from the site which had been stuck for some time,'' the chief minister's office said in a statement. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission to the DMRC to fell 131 trees and transplant 185 others on the site on the condition that 3,160 new trees be planted as compensation, it said. The 29-kilometre Janakpuri-RK Ashram Corridor will run through several densely populated areas of Delhi including R K Ashram, Nabi Karim, Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, Ghanta Ghar, Derawal Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Azadpur, Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, North Pitampura, Prashant Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Deepali Chowk, Pushpanjali Enclave, West Enclave, Mangolpuri, Peeragarhi, Paschim Vihar, Keshopur, Krishna Park Extn and Janakpuri West.

According to the proposal approved by the Delhi government, indigenous species of trees, including Neem, Amaltas, Pipal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Desi Kikar among others will be planted as part of compensatory plantation. PTI GVS TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)