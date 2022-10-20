Left Menu

Delhi govt nod to DMRC for removal, transplantation of trees for metro corridor

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission to the DMRC to fell 131 trees and transplant 185 others on the site on the condition that 3,160 new trees be planted as compensation, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:25 IST
Delhi govt nod to DMRC for removal, transplantation of trees for metro corridor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has granted permission to the DMRC to remove and transplant 316 trees from Derawal Nagar here for the construction of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor.

The project will help connect west and central Delhi by linking Janakpuri West Station on the Magenta Line to RK Ashram Station on the Blue Line. ''A park was coming in the way of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor route at Derawal Nagar. The Delhi Metro Rai Corporation (DMRC) had sought clearance for transplantation of the trees from the site which had been stuck for some time,'' the chief minister's office said in a statement. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission to the DMRC to fell 131 trees and transplant 185 others on the site on the condition that 3,160 new trees be planted as compensation, it said. The 29-kilometre Janakpuri-RK Ashram Corridor will run through several densely populated areas of Delhi including R K Ashram, Nabi Karim, Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, Ghanta Ghar, Derawal Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Azadpur, Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, North Pitampura, Prashant Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Deepali Chowk, Pushpanjali Enclave, West Enclave, Mangolpuri, Peeragarhi, Paschim Vihar, Keshopur, Krishna Park Extn and Janakpuri West.

According to the proposal approved by the Delhi government, indigenous species of trees, including Neem, Amaltas, Pipal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Desi Kikar among others will be planted as part of compensatory plantation. PTI GVS TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022