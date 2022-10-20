Left Menu

'Green place of worship' award goes to temple

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:43 IST
'Green place of worship' award goes to temple
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta, a town in Telangana, has been awarded the "Green Place of Worship" by the Indian Green Building Council for the years 2022 to 2025 for having complied the required norms.

A press release from the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority said preservation of the 13th century Swayambhu Temple ( self-manifested) deity untouched in cave and extensive greenery of more than 40 per cent of the total area to address the "Heat Island Effect" are among the norms that the temple followed.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (also known as KCR), in a statement, expressed happiness over the temple getting the award.

KCR prayed that the blessings of Lord Yadagiri Pancha Laxmi Narasimha Swamy would be showered on the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022