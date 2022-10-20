'Green place of worship' award goes to temple

Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta, a town in Telangana, has been awarded the "Green Place of Worship" by the Indian Green Building Council for the years 2022 to 2025 for having complied the required norms.

A press release from the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority said preservation of the 13th century Swayambhu Temple ( self-manifested) deity untouched in cave and extensive greenery of more than 40 per cent of the total area to address the "Heat Island Effect" are among the norms that the temple followed.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (also known as KCR), in a statement, expressed happiness over the temple getting the award.

KCR prayed that the blessings of Lord Yadagiri Pancha Laxmi Narasimha Swamy would be showered on the people.

