Votaries of socialism ignored unorganised sector workers for long: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday claimed that the workers engaged in the unorganised sector were ignored by those who strongly advocated for socialism, launching an indirect attack on the CPI(M).

The Left party had ruled the northeastern state for over 25 years.

"Those who used to advocate socialism had pushed the construction workers and others engaged in the unorganised sector towards destruction. They used to treat employers as class enemies and tried to engage employers and workers in fights," he said at a government programme here.

Claiming that the BJP's ideology is to respect both employers and workers, Saha said both are an integral part of the development process.

The chief minister called upon the workers to repose faith in the government and stated that the government is aware of the importance of the labourers as they are also part of the growth or development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)