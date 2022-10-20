Left Menu

Om Birla extends Diwali greetings to construction workers of new parliament building, offers them sweets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:58 IST
Om Birla extends Diwali greetings to construction workers of new parliament building, offers them sweets
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday interacted with construction workers at the new parliament building site and extended his Diwali greetings to them.

He reviewed the construction of the new parliament building and expressed gratitude towards the workers for building the temple of democracy.

Birla also offered sweets to them and wished for their bright future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

