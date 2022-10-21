Left Menu

Halt all constructions near Umiam Lake : Meghalaya HC

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 21-10-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 00:01 IST
Halt all constructions near Umiam Lake : Meghalaya HC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya High Court on Thursday directed all construction activities around the Umiam Lake be kept in abeyance till the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) comes up with a more detailed report on whether it would be permissible to allow their completion.

The HC, which was hearing a PIL, passed the order after a report filed by the KHADC revealed that the findings of the joint inspection conducted with the PCB (on September 5-6) found seven establishments had constructed buildings within 300 m of the highest flood level (HFL) of the lake.

"No future construction in or around the Umiam Lake, at least within 1000m from the HFL, will be allowed before strict norms for such construction and treatment of effluence are put in place, after leaving a no-construction buffer zone of about 500m from the HFL, by the appropriate authorities," it directed.

Several of these buildings, including proposed guest houses and restaurants, are under construction and have not yet been completed.

According to the KHADC report some form of permission had been obtained for the constructions from the local authorities.

In some cases, permissions had also been obtained from the PCB, but it did not appear that there was any law on the extent of the construction, the nature of construction or any limit or regulation in such regar, it said.

"Even if an establishment is found to have made the construction with some form of permission, strict conditions need to be imposed to ensure that the cleanliness of the water below or the aesthetics of the surroundings is not adversely affected," the bench said.

"For such purpose, the district council in conjunction with the PCB will indicate the extent of further construction that may be allowed after going through the construction plans in respect of those establishments where the construction has not yet been completed." In case of completed projects, it will be open to the KHADC and the PCB to indicate if any part of the construction is required to be demolished in the larger public interest or what strict conditions should be adhered to for taking up or continuing the activity at the relevant establishment, the bench said.

The authorities should keep in mind that the closer an establishment is to the water or the HFL, the stricter the norms must be, it directed.

The bench hoped that KHADC will apply the same rules to its own guesthouse which apparently sits at a vantage point overlooking the lake.

The next hearing will be held on November 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022