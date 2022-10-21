Left Menu

Tropical Storm Roslyn forms off Mexico's south Pacific coast

Tropical Storm Roslyn formed off Mexicos southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expect it will strengthen to a hurricane and hit land somewhere between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan over the weekend.The US National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had winds of about 75 kph on Thursday evening and was centred about 390 km south-southeast of the port of Manzanillo.

Tropical Storm Roslyn formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expect it will strengthen to a hurricane and hit land somewhere between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan over the weekend.

The US National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had winds of about 75 kph on Thursday evening and was centred about 390 km south-southeast of the port of Manzanillo. The storm was moving west at 11 kph, but atmospheric conditions are likely to steer Roslyn on a more northerly course in coming days. Mexico issued a tropical storm warning from the port of Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes. Roslyn could have winds as high as 160 kph when it draws near land.

Mexico's National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

