Left Menu

Two die while working in septic tank of Pune housing society; suffocation suspected

Two labourers died of suspected asphyxiation while working in a drainage chamber-cum-septic tank in Wagholi area of Pune city on Friday morning, police said.The incident took place at a housing society, they said, adding that one more worker is likely to have got trapped inside the tank.The victims were working in an 18-feet deep drainage-cum-septic tank.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-10-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 10:02 IST
Two die while working in septic tank of Pune housing society; suffocation suspected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers died of suspected asphyxiation while working in a drainage chamber-cum-septic tank in Wagholi area of Pune city on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place at a housing society, they said, adding that one more worker is likely to have got trapped inside the tank.

''The victims were working in an 18-feet deep drainage-cum-septic tank. It seems that they were suffocated and got stuck inside. We were informed about it around 7 am and after reaching the spot, we took the bodies of two workers out,'' an official from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's fire brigade department said.

As per the information given by the residents, there is the possibility that one more worker is stuck inside, he said.

''People here are saying that there were a total of three workers. We also saw three pairs of footwear outside the tank, so a search is on for the third worker,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022