Left Menu

Russia says Ukraine killed four people evacuating Kherson

Russian-installed authorities in the southern Ukrainian region which Moscow proclaimed as annexed last month are evacuating around 50,000-60,000 people across the Dnipro River ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russia's investigative committee said that Ukrainian forces deliberately attacked a civilian column as it was crossing the Dnipro river from Kherson.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:02 IST
Russia says Ukraine killed four people evacuating Kherson
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had killed at least four people and wounded 13 more in a missile attack on civilians evacuating from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson.

A Ukrainian official acknowledged an attack, but said it occurred after a civilian curfew. Russian-installed authorities in the southern Ukrainian region which Moscow proclaimed as annexed last month are evacuating around 50,000-60,000 people across the Dnipro River ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia's investigative committee said that Ukrainian forces deliberately attacked a civilian column as it was crossing the Dnipro river from Kherson. "It has been established that the civilian column was crossing from Kherson to the other side of the river when Ukrainian nationalists deliberately struck with American MLRS HIMARS with cluster munitions," it said.

It said two journalists were among the dead. Russian-installed officials said some children were among the wounded. The deputy chair of Ukraine's regional council in Kherson - who is on Kyiv-held territory - said Ukrainian forces carried out a strike on a barge at around 2300 local time, but denied there were civilians on it.

The official, Yuriy Sobolevskyi, said the strike was conducted after the civilian curfew and cited reports saying some of the people evacuating from the west bank of the Dnipro were part of Russia's security structures. Russian forces have been driven back by 20-30 km (13-20 miles) in the last few weeks, and risk being pinned against the western bank of the Dnipro as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022