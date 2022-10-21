Left Menu

Southwest monsoon retreats from Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The southwest monsoon has completely retreated from Odisha, the IMD said on Friday.

The conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the entire country over the next 48 hours, it said.

Though the monsoon has withdrawn from the state, Odisha is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 24 and 25 under the influence of a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

