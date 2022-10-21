Webb reveals surprising formation of massive galaxy cluster around powerful quasar

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered a cluster of massive galaxies in the process of formation around a powerful and extremely red quasar that exists in the very early Universe, 11.5 billion years ago.

Quasars are a rare, incredibly luminous type of active galactic nucleus (AGN) - a compact region at the centre of a galaxy, which is emitting enough electromagnetic radiation to outshine all the galaxy's stars.

The quasar in question, SDSS J165202.64+172852.3, is one of the most powerful known galactic nuclei that's been seen at such an extreme distance. Astronomers had speculated that the quasar's extreme emission could cause a galactic wind, pushing free gas out of its host galaxy and possibly greatly influencing future star formation there.

Using Webb's Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), the team investigated the movement of the gas, dust and stellar material in the galaxy. This powerful instrument can simultaneously gather spectra across the telescope's whole field of view, instead of just from one point at a time, a technique called integral field unit (IFU) spectroscopy - enabling them to simultaneously examine the quasar, its galaxy and the wider surroundings.

"Previous studies by, among others, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the Near-Infrared Integral Field Spectrometer instrument on the Gemini-North telescope called attention to the quasar's powerful outflows, and astronomers had speculated that its host galaxy could be merging with some unseen partner. But the team was not expecting Webb's NIRSpec data to clearly indicate that they were not just looking at one galaxy, but at least three more swirling around it. Thanks to the IFU spectra over a broad area, the motions of all this surrounding material could be mapped, resulting in the conclusion that SDSS J165202.64+172852.3 was in fact part of a dense knot of galaxy formation," according to a statement.

Using the IFU observations, the team confirmed three galactic companions orbiting each other at incredibly high speeds. Archive data from Hubble hints that there may be even more. Now, the team suspects they could have been looking at the core of a whole cluster of galaxies – only now revealed by Webb's crisp imaging.

There are few galaxy protoclusters known at this early time. It's hard to find them, and very few have had time to form since the Big Bang. This may eventually help us understand how galaxies in dense environments evolve… It's an exciting result," said astronomer Dominika Wylezalek of Heidelberg University in Germany, who led the study into this quasar.