Central govt sanctioned Rs 1,400 crore as grant to Puducherry, says CM

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Friday said the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,400 crore as against Rs 2,000 crore the Union Territory had sought for implementation of developmental schemes.He claimed the territorial government was meeting the welfare requirements of the people. This amount will be spent for developmental projects and to meet the welfare requirements of all sections of people, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:48 IST
N Rangasamy Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Friday said the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,400 crore as against Rs 2,000 crore the Union Territory had sought for the implementation of developmental schemes.

He claimed the territorial government was meeting the welfare requirements of the people. He said Rs 43.85 crore was being disbursed to ration cardholders. Under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, the cash equivalent of 10 kg free rice and 2 kg free sugar for Deepavali was being given.

The Chief Minister further said construction workers were each being handed over Rs 3,000 for Deepavali and members of the unorganized sector were each being paid Rs 1,000 for the festival.

''We sought Rs 2,000 crore but the Centre earmarked Rs 1,400 crore. This amount will be spent for developmental projects and to meet the welfare requirements of all sections of people,'' he said.

