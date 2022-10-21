Odisha: Vimsar to get 33 new ICU beds in Nov

The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Odisha's Sambalpur will get 33 new beds at its intensive care unit next month, an official said on Friday.

At present, there are only 20 beds in the central ICU of Vimsar, which caters to patients from across western Odisha and neighboring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Out of the 33 new ICU beds, 22 will be dedicated for patients of the medicine department and the rest for the surgery department, Vimsar Director Lalit Meher said.

The medical institute is planning to make the new beds functional by the first week of November, Meher said.

