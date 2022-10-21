Left Menu

Odisha: Vimsar to get 33 new ICU beds in Nov

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:01 IST
Odisha: Vimsar to get 33 new ICU beds in Nov
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Odisha's Sambalpur will get 33 new beds at its intensive care unit next month, an official said on Friday.

At present, there are only 20 beds in the central ICU of Vimsar, which caters to patients from across western Odisha and neighboring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Out of the 33 new ICU beds, 22 will be dedicated for patients of the medicine department and the rest for the surgery department, Vimsar Director Lalit Meher said.

The medical institute is planning to make the new beds functional by the first week of November, Meher said.

