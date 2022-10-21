Left Menu

PM to take part virtually in 'Griha Pravesh' of 4.5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 19:32 IST
  India
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in `Griha Pravesh' event of 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The event on `Dhanteras' day will start at 3 pm at BTI ground in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an official said here.

''The prime minister will conduct their 'griha pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) virtually,'' he said.

Chouhan, who reviewed the preparations for the event, said earlier that the number of houses being built in the state under PMAY had gone up to one lakh per month from 20,000 to 25,000.

The official informed that 29 lakh out of 48 lakh houses sanctioned under the PMAY in rural areas have been constructed at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore.

Under a special provision, 18,342 houses were sanctioned for Guna and Sheopur districts.

''There is 400 per cent increase in the PMAY (rural) budget compared to the last financial year. In the current financial year, a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made. The Centre will provide Rs 6,000 crore while the rest will be the state's contribution,'' he said.

As many as 51,000 'rajmistris' (masons), including 9,000 women were trained in the state for the construction of PMAY houses, he said.

Speaking about the event, Chouhan said it should be memorable, and asked the beneficiaries to draw 'rangoli' designs and light lamps to mark 'Dhanteras'.

''Various programmes should be held at the district, janpad and village levels. The prime minister may speak to some beneficiaries during the event,'' the CM said.

He asked officials to involve as many villagers as possible in the event and make arrangements for them to watch its telecast.

People should be informed about the function through 'dondi' (announcement accompanied by beating of drums), he said.

This is the third time Modi will be taking part in a public event in the state in just over a month. He released cheetahs imported from Africa in the Kuno National Park on September 17 and unveiled the first phase of the 'Mahakal Lok' temple corridor in Ujjain on October 11.

