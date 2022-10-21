Left Menu

Will align Maha industrial policies with those of Centre to give maximum benefits to units, says minister

We will align policies so that industrial units in the state get maximum benefits, he said.He also said as part of a new scheme, the state government will give plots of 2000 square feet for small scale projects and also construct on 1000 square feet.Remaining area can be used for expansion purposes.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Friday said the industrial policies of the state will be aligned with those of the Centre so that industrial units get maximum benefits.

The state industries minister was speaking to reporters after meeting delegates of firms and officials here.

''There is a difference in the policies of the state government and the Centre. Units having a turnover of Rs 1 crore are considered in the micro category in Maharashtra, whereas the figure is Rs 5 crore as per the Union government's policy. We will align policies so that industrial units in the state get maximum benefits,'' he said.

He also said as part of a new scheme, the state government will give plots of 2000 square feet for small scale projects and also construct on 1000 square feet.

''Remaining area can be used for expansion purposes. The pilot project of the new scheme will start in Aurangabad, for which 19 acres have been identified,'' Samant said. He informed that a 900-metre connector between the upcoming Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) and Samruddhi Expressway projects will ensure Mumbai is just a few hours from here.

Speaking on Vedanta Foxconn opting for Gujarat to start its semiconductor chip plant, Samant slammed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government for not conducting a meeting for 14 months of the high power committee set up for the purpose, due to which incentives for the company remained undecided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

