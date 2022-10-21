Left Menu

Development work continued in Rajasthan despite Covid challenges: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:00 IST
Development work continued in Rajasthan despite Covid challenges: Gehlot
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, development work in the state has continued in a planned manner.

The chief minister was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of 21 development works worth Rs 643.10 crore in Kota. He inaugurated the projects including flyovers and underpasses via videoconferencing from Jaipur.

Gehlot said that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, development work in the state has continued in a planned manner.

He described the 'Kota Model' as an example of urban transformation.

He said that Kota has established its identity as an educational city and it will also be known for tourism.

The chief minister highlighted various schemes and programme of the state government and said that Rajasthan is becoming a model state in public welfare schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022