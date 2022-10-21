Left Menu

AAP alleges illegality and irregularities in construction of old age home by MCD

The old age home was built but never used, now the barely 6-7 years old building is about to collapse, he alleged.He alleged that the BJP-ruled MCD gobbled Rs 10 crore in the name of building the old age home.The BJP was in power in the three civic bodies in Delhi before they were merged into the MCD.He said the MCD is talking about giving the old age home building to be used as a community centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged illegality and irregularities in the construction of an old age home by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and took a swipe at the BJP.

AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak said the civic body's audit report reveals that the responsibility of building old age homes lies with the state government, but it got the building constructed illegally.

''How did the BJP-ruled MCD release money for a project which the state government was responsible for? Many officials of the Community Centre Department and MCD protested against the old age home but they were not listened to. The old age home was built but never used, now the barely 6-7 years old building is about to collapse,'' he alleged.

He alleged that the BJP-ruled MCD gobbled Rs 10 crore in the name of building the old age home.

The BJP was in power in the three civic bodies in Delhi before they were merged into the MCD.

He said the MCD is talking about giving the old age home building to be used as a community centre. ''The matter should be investigated. I believe that if the investigation is done properly, many big leaders of BJP will have to go to jail,'' he added.

Pathak said that a few days ago, he had exposed how they built a nursing school in Narela which is yet to begin functioning.

''Nurses and supporting medical staff were supposed to go there and study, but the reality is that the nursing home has now turned into ruins," he said.

