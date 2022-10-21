Left Menu

Delhi govt launches campaign for pollution-free Diwali, lights 51,000 diyas

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas start worsening in October due to unfavourable meteorological factors such as low temperatures and wind speed, which do not allow the dispersion of pollutants.A cocktail of emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states further worsen the air quality.

The Delhi government on Friday lit 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place here to mark the launch of its campaign for a pollution-free Diwali. The Delhi government in September re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, a practice it has been following for the past two years.

Bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi will attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Wednesday.

Production, storage and sale of firecrackers in the national capital will be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, he had said.

A total of 408 teams have been set up to implement the ban. Delhi Police has set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners, while the Revenue Department has set up 165 teams. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.

The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas start worsening in October due to unfavourable meteorological factors such as low temperatures and wind speed, which do not allow the dispersion of pollutants.

A cocktail of emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states further worsen the air quality.

