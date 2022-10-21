BJP MLA writes to BMC chief seeking implementation of HC order on stray dog menace
- Country:
- India
A BJP MLA has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demanding that it implement the Bombay High Court's order on dealing with the menace of stray dogs in the city.
In a letter to BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar cited an order passed by the Nagpur bench of the High Court, which directed the authorities to take action against people who obstruct work while dealing with the menace of stray dogs. "This directive from the High Court on dealing with the problem of stray dogs must be immediately implemented," the legislator from Kandivili (East) Assembly constituency said.
The menace of stray dogs has increased, making things difficult for small children, women and senior citizens, he added.
