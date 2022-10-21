Left Menu

Groupings for senior men's and women's national football championships announced
The senior men's and women's national football championships will be played in a new format with all the 36 states fighting it out in six groups for a chance to make it to the final round.

The semi-finals and final of the 76th senior men's national championships for the Santosh Trophy will be held in Saudi Arabia.

The draws for the men's and women's senior national championships were conducted here on Friday.

The six group toppers, along with three best second-placed teams, will qualify for the final round of senior men's national championship. The six group toppers and the four best second-placed teams will make it to the final round of senior women's national championship.

Railways and Services will get direct entry into the senior men's national championship. Railways will get direct entry into the senior women's national championship final round.

In the final round, the 12 best teams from across the country will be divided into two groups of six teams each, as they will subsequently play in a round robin format, before proceeding to the knockout rounds.

The 36 state FAs were also invited to bid for the hosting rights of the group stages and the final round.

Groupings for the 76th national football championships for Santosh Trophy: Group I: Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Leh & Ladakh.

Group II: Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir.

Group III: Goa, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland.

Group IV: West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Dadra, Haryana.

Group V: Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Pondicherry, Andaman & Nicobar.

Group VI: Punjab, Manipur, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep.

Groupings for the 76th senior women's national football championships: Group I: Haryana, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Meghalaya, Nagaland.

Group II: Mizoram, Maharashtra, Kerala, Pondicherry, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh.

Group III: Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura.

Group IV: Jharkhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh.

Group V: Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman & Dadra, Uttar Pradesh, Lakshadweep.

Group VI: Manipur, Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar.

