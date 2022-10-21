Orionids peaking tonight; watch up to 20 meteors per hour

The Orionid meteors appear every year during mid-October when Earth travels through an area of space littered with debris from Halley's Comet. This year, the peak will occur on Friday night, October 21 into the morning of Saturday, October 22.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), around 20 meters will be visible per hour on the peak Friday night.

As already mentioned, Orionid meteors originate from debris left behind by Halley's Comet, which is one of the darkest, or least reflective, objects in the solar system. They are known for their brightness and speed - travelling at about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) into Earth's atmosphere - and are considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year.

According to NASA, each time that Halley returns to the inner solar system its nucleus sheds ice and rocky dust into space. The dust grains eventually become the Orionids in October and the Eta Aquarids in May if they collide with Earth's atmosphere.

The Orionids are viewable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres during the hours after midnight. The Orion constellation is the radiant point of the shower, but the meteors are visible in all parts of the night sky. NASA recommends viewing the Orionids from 45 to 90 degrees away from the radiant. They will appear longer and more spectacular from this perspective.