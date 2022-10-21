Left Menu

Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Mexico

Tropical Storm Roslyn is gained strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and forecasters expected it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 65 mph (100 kph) early on Friday.

It was centred about 295 miles (475 kilometres) south-southeast of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to continue gaining force and could be a strong Category 2 hurricane before curving northward and reaching the coast on Saturday night or Sunday.

The hurricane centre said tropical storm-force winds extended out to 90 miles (150 kilometers) from Roslyn's core.

Mexico issued a hurricane warning for a strip of coast from Cabo Corrientes southward.

The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

