U.S. providing $50 million in immediate Florida highway repair funds

The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it will provide $50 million in emergency relief funds for use by Florida to offset costs of repair work for damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

The initial funds will assist Florida state transportation officials to "to help Florida repair roads and bridges after the devastation of Hurricane Ian," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, saying it was only part of a larger federal commitment.

Flooding caused by Ian damaged and destroyed roadways, causeways, intersections, and bridges throughout several regions of the state.

