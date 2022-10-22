PM Modi to take part virtually in 'Griha Pravesh' of 4.5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the 'Griha Pravesh' event of 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The event on 'Dhanteras' day will start at 3 pm at BTI ground in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an official has said.

''The prime minister will conduct their 'griha pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) virtually,'' he said.

CM Chouhan had earlier said that the number of houses being built in the state under the PMAY had gone up to one lakh per month from 20,000 to 25,000.

The official said that 29 lakh out of 48 lakh houses sanctioned under the PMAY in rural areas have been constructed at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore.

There is a 400 per cent increase in the PMAY (rural) budget compared to the last financial year. In the current financial year, a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made. The Centre will provide Rs 6,000 crore while the rest will be the state's contribution, he said. Under a special provision, 18,342 houses were sanctioned for Guna and Sheopur districts.

This is the third time PM Modi will be taking part in a public event in the state in just over a month. He released cheetahs imported from Africa in the Kuno National Park on September 17 and unveiled the first phase of the 'Mahakal Lok' temple corridor in Ujjain on October 11.

