RLDA seeks bids for development of 9 multifunctional complexes in 4 states

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory body engaged in monetising and development of land assets for Railways, has issued request for proposals (RFPs) for the development and leasing of nine multifunctional complexes in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. The nine sites that are proposed to be given on a 45-year lease for the development of multifunctional complexes (MFCs) have a total plot area of approximately 10,009 square metres. Five MFCs will come up in Jhargram, Bankura, Nadia and South 24 Parganas districts in West Bengal, while rest four will be in the other three states. These multifunctional complexes aim to offer enhanced passenger amenities under one roof, within walking distance of railway platforms. ''The complex may include budget hotel, lodging and boarding facilities, restaurants, and shops,'' RLDA Vice Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said. MFCs at railway stations will offer a variety of amenities such as shopping, food stalls/restaurants, book stalls, ATMs, medicine and variety stores, budget hotels, parking spaces, and other similar amenities. RLDA has already leased out 58 MFCs for a lease period of 45 years to various developers pan-India, with 16 MFCs having been commissioned and the rest in various phases of construction. During the current financial year, RLDA has leased out 15 sites for a cumulative lease premium of Rs 1,633 crore. These are situated at Bengaluru and Raichur (Karnataka); Liluah and Salt Golah (Howrah, West Bengal), Nizamabad (Telangana); Waltax Road and Egmore (Chennai); Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh); Ludhiana (Punjab); Abu Road (Rajasthan); Bhusawal and Solapur (Maharashtra); Bareilly, Varanasi and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh). Railway assets valued at around Rs 226 crore shall be developed in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Egmore (Chennai), Bareilly and Ludhiana Railway Colonies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)