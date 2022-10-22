Left Menu

Number of snow leopards crosses 100 in Uttarakhand

The population of snow leopards in these countries is estimated to be between 3,000 and 7,000. In the 2016 census, 516 snow leopards were found in India.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-10-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 16:52 IST
Number of snow leopards crosses 100 in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

The number of snow leopards has increased to 121 in Uttarakhand, according to the latest census.

State's Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha said the 2022 snow leopard census was conducted on the orders of the Centre.

Sinha said the census, conducted under the joint aegis of the Forest Department and Wildlife Institute of India, has shown encouraging results.

Eighty-six snow leopards were found in the state when the last such census was conducted six years ago.

Expressing happiness over the results of the census, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said conservation of wildlife in the state is in the right direction and it will give further impetus to wildlife tourism in the future.

Only 12 countries in the world have snow leopards and India is one of them. The population of snow leopards in these countries is estimated to be between 3,000 and 7,000. In the 2016 census, 516 snow leopards were found in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022