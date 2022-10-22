Left Menu

A long bike trip to 'drive away' breast cancer

22-10-2022
Apollo Proton Cancer Centre launched a pan-India initiative ''drive away breast cancer'' to create awareness among women.

A couple from Tamil Nadu, Logeshwari and Pream had set out on a bike journey on June 21, 2022 and traversed the length and breadth of the country including Nepal in their Royal Enfield Himalayan to raise awareness on breast cancer. The bikers travelled 18,000 km across 2 countries, 24 states, and 3 union territories to bring breast cancer conversations to the forefront, in 120 days.

India's first woman racer Alisha Abdullah, Paul Moses, Administrator of the Chennai Royal Riders Motorcycle Club, Harshad Reddy, Director - Operations, Group Oncology & International, Apollo Cancer Centres, greeted the riders and congratulated them on their accomplishment.

''It is a disease that affects many women, and it is comforting to know that it can be detected and treated early,'' Alisha Abdullah said congratulating Apollo Proton Cancer Centre and the riders on a meaningful and novel campaign aimed at women's welfare.

