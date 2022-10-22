Left Menu

Mathura admin steps up arrangements for devotees at Bankey Bihari temple

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 22-10-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 23:18 IST
Mathura admin steps up arrangements for devotees at Bankey Bihari temple
  • Country:
  • India

The Mathura district administration has come up with a plan to facilitate devotees thronging the Bankey Bihari temple here to pay obeisance on Diwali, officials said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Pulkit Khare, Senior Superintendent of Police Ahishek Yadav and Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha surveyed the area around the temple during the day and spoke to local people for suggestions as well, they said.

The officials said devotees will now be able to park their cars in a area near the temple and deposit their shoes at footwear collection centres for safekeeping.

''Now pilgrims will neither lose their shoes nor face any problem reaching the centre where they kept their shoes,'' Khare said, adding that signboards will be put up to help them.

According to the officials, fans are being installed in the narrow streets leading to the temple for devotees and arrangements have been made for parking vehicles on every route leading to the temple.

In August, two devotees died of suffocation and seven were injured in a stampede at the temple due to a rush during Janmashtami celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global
3
Majority of European chimps are Vitamin D deficient: Study

Majority of European chimps are Vitamin D deficient: Study

 United States
4
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022