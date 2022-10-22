Left Menu

NASA satellite captures volcanic plumes in the Kuril Islands: Check out this picture

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-10-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 23:20 IST
NASA satellite captures volcanic plumes in the Kuril Islands: Check out this picture
Image credit: Lauren Dauphin.

Earlier this month, eruptions at two volcanoes in the Kuril Islands - Chikurachki and Alaid - simultaneously sent plumes of ash streaming over the Pacific Ocean. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Earth-observing Aqua satellite captured two plumes on October 16, 2022.

According to the agency, when this image was acquired, winds had carried the ash more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) toward the southeast.

In the above image, the fainter of the two plumes came from Alaid, the island chain's tallest and northernmost volcano. The more prominent plume, on the other hand, came from Chikurachki which is one of at least five active volcanoes on Paramushir Island.

The Kuril Islands is an archipelago that extends from the Kamchatka Peninsula to Japan. The island chain contains dozens of active volcanoes capable of unleashing explosive eruptions. According to NASA, volcanoes in the Kurils and similar island arcs in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" are fed by magma generated along the boundary between two tectonic plates, where one plate is being driven beneath the other, a process known as subduction.

Launched on May 4, 2002, Aqua is a NASA Earth Science satellite mission named for the large amount of information that the mission is collecting about the Earth's water cycle. It has six Earth-observing instruments on board, collecting a variety of global data sets.

Due to fuel limitations, the mission completed the last of its drag makeup maneuvers late last year and is now in a free-drift mode, slowly descending below the A-Train and drifting to later equatorial crossing times.

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global
3
Majority of European chimps are Vitamin D deficient: Study

Majority of European chimps are Vitamin D deficient: Study

 United States
4
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022