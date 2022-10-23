Deep depression intensifies into cyclone, heading towards Bangladesh
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Sunday evening, and is heading towards the Bangladesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The cyclone, named Sitrang by Thailand, is likely to make landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning, it said.
At 5.30 pm on Sunday, the cyclone was 580 km south of Sagar Island in West Bengal and 740 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh, it said.
Under its impact, parts of Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the IMD said.
