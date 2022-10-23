Left Menu

Deep depression intensifies into cyclone, heading towards Bangladesh

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-10-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 20:32 IST
Deep depression intensifies into cyclone, heading towards Bangladesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Sunday evening, and is heading towards the Bangladesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone, named Sitrang by Thailand, is likely to make landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning, it said.

At 5.30 pm on Sunday, the cyclone was 580 km south of Sagar Island in West Bengal and 740 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh, it said.

Under its impact, parts of Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022