Traffic movement smooth day ahead of Diwali, minor congestions in market areas

One user said there was massive jam outside the Anand Vihar bus stand.Another said there was traffic congestion in the Najafgarh area.A senior police officer said adequate personnel have been deployed for smooth movement of vehicles in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 20:43 IST
Traffic movement remained smooth in most parts of the national capital on Sunday, a day ahead of Diwali, except for congestions in some market areas. The Delhi Traffic Police helpline too recorded minimal calls for traffic congestions. These were from market areas and were caused by improper parking of vehicles.

Some commuters took to Twitter to inform about the traffic congestions. One user said there was massive jam outside the Anand Vihar bus stand.

Another said there was traffic congestion in the Najafgarh area.

A senior police officer said adequate personnel have been deployed for smooth movement of vehicles in the city. Several commuters tweeted about traffic congestion in areas like Rohini Sector-7, Ghazipur flyover, Moti Nagar crossing and at the flower market in Chhattarpur. On Saturday, there were traffic issue in places like Anand Vihar, Karol Bagh, Azadpur and many others as people thronged the markets for Dhanteras. The Delhi Traffic Control Room was bogged with calls from commuters from various parts of the city who complained of heavy traffic at several intersections. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Monday.

