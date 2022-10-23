Hurricane Roslyn brings brutal winds, flooding to Mexico's Pacific coast

Left Menu

Roslyn, a powerful Category 3 hurricane, was moving across west-central Mexico on Sunday, dumping a life-threatening storm surge with damaging winds in its path, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Rosyln, which was downgraded from Category 4 since Saturday, hit land at 5:20 a.m. local time (1120 GMT) near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit, the NHC said, a Pacific coastal state home to popular tourist beaches like Sayulita and Punta Mita.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-10-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 21:04 IST
Roslyn, a powerful Category 3 hurricane, was moving across west-central Mexico on Sunday, dumping a life-threatening storm surge with damaging winds in its path, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Rosyln, which was downgraded from Category 4 since Saturday, hit land at 5:20 a.m. local time (1120 GMT) near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit, the NHC said, a Pacific coastal state home to popular tourist beaches like Sayulita and Punta Mita. By late morning, maximum sustained winds decreased to near 90 mph (150 km) with stronger gusts. Rapid weakening was expected as the hurricane moved farther inland, the NHC said.

Video footage showed flooded streets and palm trees swaying in strong winds as Roslyn touched down in Nayarit. A hurricane warning was in effect for the coast from Playa Perula to Escuinapa. Up to 8 to 10 inches of rain was expected in Jalisco, Nayarit, southeastern Sinaloa and southern Durango.

At least 11 municipalities in Nayarit and Durango were under a red alert indicating the maximum danger from the storm, officials said. Some areas of Nayarit and Jalisco had lost power and officials said they were working to restore it. Mexican authorities opened emergency shelters along the coastal areas of Nayarit and bordering Jalisco state, and warned people not to trust moments of calm during the storm, but stay sheltered until officials said the danger was over.

