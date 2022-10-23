Left Menu

Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts

Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexicos Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning and quickly moved inland. By Sunday morning, Roslyn had winds of 90 mph 150 kph, down from its peak of 130 mph.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 23-10-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 21:09 IST
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning and quickly moved inland. By Sunday morning, Roslyn had winds of 90 mph (150 kph), down from its peak of 130 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn was about 95 miles (150 kms) east-southeast of the resort of Mazatlan. The hurricane was moving north-northeast at 20 miles per hour (31 kph) and was expected to lose force as it moves further inland. While it missed a direct hit, Roslyn brought heavy rain and high waves to Puerto Vallarta, where ocean surges lashed the beachside promenade. Roslyn came ashore in Nayarit state, in roughly the same area where Hurricane Orlene made landfall Oct. 3.

The hurricane made landfall around the village of Santa Cruz, near the fishing village of San Blas, about 90 miles (150 kilometers) north of Puerto Vallarta.

In Tepic, the Nayarit state capital, Roslyn blew down trees and flooded some streets; authorities asked residents to avoid going out Sunday, as crews worked to clear a landslide that had blocked a local highway.

Meanwhile, beachside eateries in Puerto Vallarta where tourists had lunched unconcerned Saturday were abandoned Sunday, and at some the waves had carried away railings and small thatched structures that normally keep the sun off diners.

The Jalisco state civil defense office said authorities were patrolling the area, but had not yet seen any major damage.

The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding and the U.S. hurricane center warned that heavy rains could cause flash flooding and landslides over the rugged terrain inland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022