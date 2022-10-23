Left Menu

Security tightened in Mathura ahead of Diwali

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 23-10-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 22:11 IST
Security tightened in Mathura ahead of Diwali
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been beefed up and movement of vehicles restricted in Vrindavan, Old Mathura and Govardhan here ahead of Diwali, police said on Sunday.

To curb pick-pocketing and chain snatching, policemen in plain clothes have been deputed at major temples in the city, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Women police have also been posted to prevent harassment of girls and women, he said.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

People will pay their obeisance to Bihari Ji Maharaj while the deity will be seated in 'Hatari' (improvised sanctum sanctorum) made of silver, said Gyanendra Kishor Goshwami, the priest of Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022