Security tightened in Mathura ahead of Diwali

Security has been beefed up and movement of vehicles restricted in Vrindavan, Old Mathura and Govardhan here ahead of Diwali, police said on Sunday.
To curb pick-pocketing and chain snatching, policemen in plain clothes have been deputed at major temples in the city, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.
Women police have also been posted to prevent harassment of girls and women, he said.
Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.
People will pay their obeisance to Bihari Ji Maharaj while the deity will be seated in 'Hatari' (improvised sanctum sanctorum) made of silver, said Gyanendra Kishor Goshwami, the priest of Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan.
