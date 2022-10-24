Left Menu

Storm Roslyn dumps heavy rains, flooding on Mexico as it weakens

Storm Roslyn was weakening Sunday as it moved across west-central Mexico, though heavy rains and flash flooding continued, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Roslyn hit land as a Category 3 hurricane at 5:20 a.m. local time (1120 GMT) near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit, the NHC said, a Pacific coastal state home to popular tourist beaches like Sayulita and Punta Mita.

Storm Roslyn was weakening Sunday as it moved across west-central Mexico, though heavy rains and flash flooding continued, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Roslyn hit land as a Category 3 hurricane at 5:20 a.m. local time (1120 GMT) near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit, the NHC said, a Pacific coastal state home to popular tourist beaches like Sayulita and Punta Mita. By midday, however, Roslyn was downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds that decreased to near 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour) with stronger gusts. More rapid weakening was expected as the storm moved farther inland, the NHC said.

Roslyn was forecast to become a tropical depression by Sunday evening and dissipate overnight or early Monday. Images from Nayarit after Roslyn made landfall showed cars submerged in water and homes with major damage to roofs and outdoor coverings. Emergency officials were dispatched to the most affected areas, the state's civil security agency said on Twitter.

Only minor damage was reported in neighboring Jalisco, according to the state's governor. The busy international Puerto Vallarta airport resumed all operations. Some people who evacuated had returned to their homes. Officials were working to restore power in areas that experienced outages.

Beaches along the coast remained closed. The NHC warned of swells that were "likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions." Heavy rainfall and flooding were expected to continue in some areas of the storm's path, the NHC said. Up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain was expected on the upper coast of Jalisco and Nayarit. Southeastern Sinaloa and southern Durango into southwestern Zacatecas could see as much as 8 inches of rain.

