Fire at industrial estate in Mumbai; none hurt

A fire broke out in a commercial unit at an industrial estate in Mumbai, a fire official said on Monday.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around 11 pm on Sunday in the unit located in A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel area, he said.

It was an ''level-1'' (minor) fire, the official said. Water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 1.40 am, he said. Police, ambulance and other assistance also reached the spot, the official said, adding that no injury were reported.

