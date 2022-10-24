Left Menu

Delhi's AQI turns 'very poor', max temp settle at 31.2 degrees Celsius

Delhis air quality turned very poor on Monday with its maximum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasons average. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasons average.The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:36 IST
Delhi's AQI turns 'very poor', max temp settle at 31.2 degrees Celsius
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor' on Monday with its maximum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. Humidity levels oscillated between 43 per cent and 90 per cent. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82 per cent. The weather department had forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius. The air quality in Delhi on Diwali Monday turned ''very poor'' amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed accumulation of pollutants, according to Swiss organisation IQAir.

Delhi on Diwali was the most polluted city in the world followed by Lahore in Pakistan, it said. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 31 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022