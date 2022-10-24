On Diwali, 20 lakh people take holy dip in Mandakini river in Chitrakoot

Around 20 lakh devotees took a holy dip on the occasion of Diwali on Monday in the Mandakini river in Chitrakoot that is spread across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and is the place where as per mythology Lord Ram had spent the better part of his 14 years in exile.

The festival of lights is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating the demon-king Ravan and completing his 14 years of exile. Located on the banks of the sacred Mandakini river, Chitrakoot (which means hill of many wonders) is a major pilgrimage centre for Hindus.

“Around 20 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip in the Mandakini on Diwali (Monday) and many more are likely to take dip in the river in the next three days,” Satna Collector Anurag Verma told PTI over the phone from Chitrakoot.

Devotees have been camping in a 10km area of Chitrakoot, another officer said.

Verma said a five-day 'mela' (fair) is held annually in Chitrakoot that starts on Dhanteras. This time the fair started the previous day (Sunday).

Since Sunday, 25 lakh to 30 lakh people have taken a holy dip in the river, he said.

Madhya Prdesh has 70 'ghats' (banks) of the Mandakini river, while others are located in the Karwi area of adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, MP has a lion's share of temples that are visited by devotees during the five-day long religious event, he said.

Pilgrims visiting Chitrakoot also perform 'parikrama' (circumambulation) which stretches to around five km, of which three km is in MP, Verma said.

MP has deployed 1,200-strong police force to maintain order and manage the sea of believers who have flocked to the holy town from across the country, the collector said.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Ram, his wife Sita and brother Laxman spent around 11 years, out of their 14 years of exile, in Chitrakoot, which falls in MP's Satna district and UP's Karwi area of Chitrakoot district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)