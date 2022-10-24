U.S. NHC: 70% chance of cyclone near Bermuda

An area of low pressure located about 100 miles (160 km) east-southeast of Bermuda in the central subtropical Atlantic has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression within 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

"Regardless of development, periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over Bermuda through tonight," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

