Left Menu

Three dead as Roslyn's intense rains, winds hit Mexico's Pacific coast

At least three people died from destruction caused by intense rainfall unleashed by Storm Roslyn, which provoked flooding along Mexico's Pacific coast when it made landfall as a powerful hurricane on Sunday. While Roslyn struck Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning along a relatively unpopulated stretch of Nayarit state coastline, it largely spared popular tourist beaches like Sayulita and Punta Mita before weakening later in the day as it moved north-east.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-10-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 00:36 IST
Three dead as Roslyn's intense rains, winds hit Mexico's Pacific coast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

At least three people died from destruction caused by intense rainfall unleashed by Storm Roslyn, which provoked flooding along Mexico's Pacific coast when it made landfall as a powerful hurricane on Sunday.

While Roslyn struck Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning along a relatively unpopulated stretch of Nayarit state coastline, it largely spared popular tourist beaches like Sayulita and Punta Mita before weakening later in the day as it moved north-east. Local civil protection officials confirmed that two women died as their homes collapsed in the town of Rosamorada in Nayarit. State authorities added that a 74-year-old man died some 25 miles (40 km) away in Santiago Ixcuintla, when a beam fell on his head.

Roslyn brought heavy downpours that flooded streets while its winds flattened trees, flipped over vehicles and tore off parts of buildings leaving debris strewn across the ground. Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico's civil protection agency, said the army was helping clean up areas where the storm flooded roads and knocked down trees, and that people in high-risk areas were evacuated to temporary shelters.

"The evacuations had a very important impact, people were very prepared to move," she told a news conference. National power company CFE said on Monday it had restored power to 71% of around 180,000 users affected across Nayarit, Jalisco and Sinaloa states, along Mexico's hurricane-prone Pacific coast.

The storm also sidestepped the major beach resort of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco state, though it still generated strong winds and flooding in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
2
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global
4
Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic prosperity

Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic ...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022