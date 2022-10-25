UPDATE 1-Singapore lowers emissions forecast target to 60 mln tonnes CO2 in 2030

Singapore plans to reduce its carbon emissions target for 2030 to 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, and will achieve a peak in emissions earlier than that, as the city-state strives to achieve net zero by 2050, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday.

The country previously aimed for emissions to peak at 65 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2030. "This 5 million tonne improvement is significant as it is equivalent to reducing our current transport emissions by two-thirds," Wong said at the Singapore International Energy Week conference.

