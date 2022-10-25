Odisha gearing up to celebrate golden jubilee of Dhauli Peace Pagoda

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-10-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 11:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Odisha is gearing up to organise a mega peace march of monks and Buddhist followers in the state capital on October 27, to mark the start of the golden jubilee celebration of the peace pagoda at Dhauli, officials said.

The march will start from the Governor House and continue till Dhauli, where the International White Peace Pagoda or Buddhist shrine known as 'Shanti Stupa' was built in 1972.

Dhauli, popularly known as Dhauligiri, is located on the banks of river Daya, 8 km south of Bhubaneswar. According to historians, the place was witness to the Kalinga War.

The main celebratory event will be held on October 28 in Dhauli at 9.45 am. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would be the chief guest, the officials said.

The state government has planned a mega show, involving participation of around 150 Buddhist monks from across the world, they said.

Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra on Sunday reviewed preparations for the event at Dhauli.

The Odisha government has also made a provision of around Rs 1.87 crore for preservation work of the pagoda, the officials added.

