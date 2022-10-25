WhatsApp outages reported across India

Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many users across India on Tuesday morning, with more than 11,000 reports made about the Meta Platforms owned service on the Downdetector monitor.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said.

