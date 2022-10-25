Left Menu

German business morale falls slightly in October

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-10-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 13:41 IST
German business morale fell slightly in October, though still beating analyst estimates, as companies expectations improved despite less satisfaction with their current business, a survey said on Tuesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index was 84.3 following a revised reading of 84.4 in September.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an October reading of 83.3.

