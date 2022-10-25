Left Menu

15 incidents of fire in Pune on Diwali; house gutted, no casualty

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-10-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 14:30 IST
15 incidents of fire in Pune on Diwali; house gutted, no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 15 incidents of blaze due to firecrackers were reported in Maharashtra's Pune city on the occasion of Diwali and in one incident an entire house of gutted, a fire official said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at the house located in Aundh area late Monday night, the official from the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department said.

He said 15 incidents of fire, suspected to have been caused due to firecrackers, were reported from various parts of Pune between 7 pm and 11 pm on Monday.

In one such incident, a fire broke out in a four BHK (bedroom hall kitchen) flat located on the first floor of a 12-storey building in Aundh area, he said. ''Following the call, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot where 30 to 35 residents were shifted to the terrace for safety and the fire was doused,'' the official said.

No one was injured in the incident, but the entire flat was gutted in the blaze, he said.

''As per some eye-witnesses, the fire broke out in the flat due to firecrackers,'' the official said.

He said the other incidents of fire were reported from various areas including Katraj, BT Kawade Road, Narhe, Vishrantwadi, Warje Malwadi, Sinhgad Road area, Guruwar Peth, Lohegaon, Wadgaon Sherri, Balewadi and Budhwar Peth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022