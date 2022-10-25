Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a spectacular image of IC 1623, an entwined pair of interacting galaxies which lies around 270 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Cetus.

The two galaxies in IC 1623 are plunging headlong into one another, igniting a frenzied spate of star formation known as a starburst, creating new stars at a rate more than twenty times that of our home galaxy - the Milky Way.

IC 1623 was captured across the infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum using a trio of Webb's cutting-edge scientific instruments: MIRI, NIRSpec, and NIRCam.

While the galaxy merger has previously been imaged by Hubble Space Telescope and by other space telescopes, Webb's infrared sensitivity and its impressive resolution at those wavelengths allows it to see past the dust and has resulted in the spectacular image above, a combination of MIRI and NIRCam imagery.

The luminous core of the merging galaxies is very bright and radiates eight large, golden diffraction spikes. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the 8-pronged, snowflake-like diffraction spikes are created by the interaction of starlight with the physical structure of the telescope.

Webb is an international collaboration between NASA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). It is designed to study every phase in the history of our Universe - ranging from the first luminous glows after the Big Bang, to the formation of solar systems capable of supporting life on planets like Earth, to the evolution of our own Solar System.