Solar eclipse: Sea of devotees take holy dip at Kurukshetra

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the country on Tuesday took a holy dip at the sacred Sarovars here during the solar eclipse.

Devotees thronged the Brahma Sarovar, Sannihit Sarovar, Jyotisar Tirtha, Pehowa Tirtha and other sites of the Kurukshetra, the land of Mahabharata.

The district administration had made arrangements for over five lakh people for the Mela organised during the solar eclipse, which occurred between 4.27 pm to 5.39 pm, officials said.

According to Hindu beliefs, a bath in the holy tanks at Kurukshetra during a solar eclipse is considered auspicious.

Kurukshetra witnessed a huge rush of devotees for the solar eclipse fair after a pandemic-induced gap of two years. ''Taking a holy dip in sacred Sarovars here on solar eclipse has its significance as per Hindu beliefs. It is my good fortune to be here on this occasion,'' said Ramesh Kumar, a pilgrim from UP.

Meanwhile, the seers reached holy Brahma Sarovar and a 'havan' was also performed. Rituals were held at the Ganga Ghat area of Brahma Sarovar.

More than 100 checkpoints were set up to manage the rush of pilgrims, Deputy Commissioner (Kurukshetra) Sushant Sharma said.

The solar eclipse fair area was divided into 20 sectors and duty magistrates were appointed in all the sectors. Proper arrangement of water, toilets, health, and security, provision of temporary electricity and generators have been made.

More than 250 CCTV cameras were installed in and around the Surya Grahan Mela area. Special trains were also running for Kurukshetra to facilitate the pilgrims.

Superintendent of Police, S S Bhoria said nearly 4,000 policemen have been deployed as part of elaborate security arrangements for the fair.

Twenty-nine parking spaces have been created while 40 telephone booths have been set up for the pilgrims. 260 e-rickshaws and 20 mini buses have been made available free of charge for the devotees proceeding to Brahma Sarovar.

As a precautionary measure, several teams from the Fire Department had also been stationed at different spots.

Multiple teams with motorboats and divers were also deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

